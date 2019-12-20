Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FARM. BidaskClub cut Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Farmer Bros from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Farmer Bros from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Farmer Bros from $21.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmer Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

Shares of FARM opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.29. Farmer Bros has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $138.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmer Bros will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Farmer Bros by 22.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Farmer Bros by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Farmer Bros by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Farmer Bros by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.