Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) President Sells $200,200.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) President Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,488.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00.

FSLY opened at $18.97 on Friday. Fastly Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.49.

