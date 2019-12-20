FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.25-11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.02. FedEx also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 10.25-11.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Shares of FDX opened at $147.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

