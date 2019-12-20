First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.93

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.93 and last traded at $40.93, with a volume of 2219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.95%.

In other news, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $450,801.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,046,000 after buying an additional 76,708 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 725,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 125,303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 60.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.