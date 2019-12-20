First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.47

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 240604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on FHB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

