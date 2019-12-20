First Mexican Gold (CVE:FMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

First Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:FMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $528,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

About First Mexican Gold (CVE:FMG)

First Mexican Gold Corp. through its subsidiary, Cornelius exploration S. de R.L. de C.V., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Hilda Properties comprising the Hilda 30 property; the Hilda 37/38 property with two mining exploration concessions; and the Hilda 31/32 property with three mining exploration concessions comprising a total area of 1,350 hectares in the Yecora District, State of Sonora, Mexico.

