Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $570,520.00 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $570,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,980,077.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,398 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $295,765.50.

On Friday, November 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,667 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $496,361.58.

On Monday, October 14th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $429,357.89.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 446.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1,008.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 27.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $64,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

