Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Sells $232,780.24 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP David A. Pickering sold 3,542 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $232,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,129.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Five9 stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 446.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.73. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $69.86.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Five9 by 1,008.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

