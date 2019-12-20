Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). Fluidigm posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fluidigm.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

Fluidigm stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $226.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Fluidigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 105.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluidigm (FLDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.