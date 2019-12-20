Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Receives $107.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.33.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,471,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,432,000 after buying an additional 113,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Franco Nevada by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,675,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,948,000 after purchasing an additional 621,600 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Franco Nevada by 0.4% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,974,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,766,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,471,000 after purchasing an additional 382,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FNV opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $101.20.
Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 85.47%.
Franco Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.