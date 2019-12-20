Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Receives $107.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,471,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,432,000 after buying an additional 113,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Franco Nevada by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,675,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,948,000 after purchasing an additional 621,600 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Franco Nevada by 0.4% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,974,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,766,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,471,000 after purchasing an additional 382,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $101.20.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 85.47%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.