Fura Gems (CVE:FURA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Fura Gems Inc (CVE:FURA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 225800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.

Fura Gems Company Profile (CVE:FURA)

Fura Gems Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties. It has interests in emerald concession located in the Boyacá District in Colombia; ruby license in the Montepuez district of Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique; and Coscuez emerald license in San Pablo de Borbur, Boyacá District of Colombia.

