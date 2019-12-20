FY2019 Earnings Estimate for WPX Energy Inc Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for WPX Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $13.07 on Friday. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in WPX Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 117,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,828 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,025,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 239,606 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 31.1% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,241,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 456.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 711,859 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

