FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ceridian HCM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDAY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

CDAY opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,300.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.