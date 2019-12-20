GAPS (GAP) Price Hits $6.28 on Major Exchanges

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One GAPS token can currently be bought for approximately $6.28 or 0.00087175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $62.82 million and $1.16 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00059066 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000855 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00060693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,192.47 or 0.99905857 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000431 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

