Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.50. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

