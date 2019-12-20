GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSK. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($27.76) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,645 ($21.64) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,811.93 ($23.83).

GSK opened at GBX 1,814.60 ($23.87) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,736 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,671.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.63).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 1.01%.

In other news, insider Vivienne Cox purchased 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,988.95). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 330 shares of company stock valued at $569,340.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

