Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) Trading Up 0.8%

Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.42, approximately 487 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMFM. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 1,249.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 90,421 shares in the last quarter.

