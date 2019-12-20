Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.55 and last traded at $52.55, 481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 42,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.