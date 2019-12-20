Grainger’s (GRI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Grainger from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 292.50 ($3.85).

Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 304 ($4.00) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 275.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 252.19. Grainger has a one year low of GBX 204 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 307 ($4.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.46 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.73. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £299.28 ($393.69). Also, insider Vanessa Simms purchased 106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($390.42). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 346 shares of company stock valued at $89,864.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

