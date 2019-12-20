GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Shares Up 0.5%

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.92, 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned 5.78% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

