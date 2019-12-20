GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.00

Shares of GRC International Group PLC (LON:GRC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 15222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.48.

GRC International Group (LON:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX (3.37) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GRC International Group Company Profile (LON:GRC)

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

