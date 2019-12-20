Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of GCI stock opened at A$2.03 ($1.44) on Friday. Gryphon Capital Income Trust has a 12-month low of A$1.97 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of A$2.12 ($1.50). The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.05.

