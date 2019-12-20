Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Up to $21.36

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.76, but opened at $21.36. Guess? shares last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 50,052 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GES shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra set a $16.00 price objective on Guess? and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Guess? alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Guess? had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $615.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 119.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.