Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HWG. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HWG stock opened at GBX 138 ($1.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.23 million and a P/E ratio of 10.30. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 137 ($1.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.07.

In other news, insider Owen Michaelson sold 76,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £95,168.76 ($125,189.11).

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

