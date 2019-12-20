Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Trust Of America has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 45,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.