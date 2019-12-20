Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other analysts have also commented on HT. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

NYSE HT opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $550.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.67). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $48,509.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,709.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hasu P. Shah purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 94,887 shares of company stock worth $3,252,439. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 23,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 73,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

