Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.20.

NYSE:HSY opened at $146.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Hershey has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,736,811.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,604 shares of company stock valued at $10,442,568 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hershey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hershey by 5.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

