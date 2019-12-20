Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Heska reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSKA. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Heska currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

HSKA opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $736.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 1.08. Heska has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth $20,182,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at about $6,362,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the second quarter worth about $3,728,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the second quarter worth about $3,221,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

