HTMLCOIN Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,273.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 199.9% against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $3.79 million and $28,273.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Fatbtc.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00063049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00059066 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00607184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00240740 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004889 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00087175 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005463 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, C-Patex, CoinExchange and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

