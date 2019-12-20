Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Insider Sells $148,000.00 in Stock

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $365.60 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $372.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.17.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Humana by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.