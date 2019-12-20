Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 450

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 546.91 ($7.19).

HTG stock opened at GBX 406.79 ($5.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 403.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 459.71. The company has a market cap of $675.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 360.20 ($4.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 657 ($8.64).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

