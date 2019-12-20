Hunting (LON:HTG) PT Lowered to GBX 460 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HTG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Hunting to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 602 ($7.92) to GBX 385 ($5.06) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hunting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 546.91 ($7.19).

Get Hunting alerts:

Hunting stock opened at GBX 406.79 ($5.35) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 403.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 459.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $675.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 360.20 ($4.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 657 ($8.64).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.