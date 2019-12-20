Ian M. Cook Sells 17,750 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ian M. Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00.

NYSE CL opened at $68.34 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $76.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

