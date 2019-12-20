iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

IBDL opened at $25.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $25.97.

