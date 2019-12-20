iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24.

