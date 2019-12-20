iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.