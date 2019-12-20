IDEX (IDEX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,387.00

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $1,387.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IDEX has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.01234242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,964,115 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

