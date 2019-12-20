Imax Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,825 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,153% compared to the average volume of 81 call options.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Imax by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Imax by 20.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Imax by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Imax by 86.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Imax by 14.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 211,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX opened at $22.07 on Friday. Imax has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Imax will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Imax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

