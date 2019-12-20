Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMMU. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Immunomedics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Immunomedics stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Immunomedics has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $13,230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan Ball purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 3,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

