Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 183000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

Inca One Gold Company Profile (CVE:IO)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

