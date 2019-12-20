Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim set a $101.00 target price on Incyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

Shares of INCY opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $890,076.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,610.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $3,456,953.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,964.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Incyte by 180.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after acquiring an additional 152,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

