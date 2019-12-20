Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

INGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $99.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 169,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 124,713 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 55.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 54,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 65.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

