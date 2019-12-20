Insider Buying: CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Buys $111,860.00 in Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Mehmood Khan acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $111,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,251.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CorMedix stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 231.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,397,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 975,813 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CorMedix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 111,060 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CorMedix by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 58,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

