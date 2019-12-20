Insider Buying: First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Buys $45,265.74 in Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Pravin Pranav bought 1,703 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $45,265.74.

Shares of FCBP opened at $26.29 on Friday. First Choice Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from First Choice Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 228,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

