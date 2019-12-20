Insider Buying: Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Director Purchases 2,596 Shares of Stock

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.63 per share, with a total value of $302,771.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,746,476 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,844,740.00.

HHC stock opened at $123.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.52 and a beta of 1.29. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $231.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,648,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,210,000 after acquiring an additional 324,348 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 803,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,113,000 after purchasing an additional 403,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

