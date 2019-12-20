Insider Buying: U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Director Charles W. Shaver bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles W. Shaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Charles W. Shaver purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $434.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.62. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen downgraded U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.37.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

