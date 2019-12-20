Insider Selling: Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Sells C$622,407.50 in Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total transaction of C$622,407.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at C$469,245.46.

David Shapiro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Air Canada alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, David Shapiro sold 4,359 shares of Air Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.61, for a total value of C$216,241.27.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$49.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Air Canada has a one year low of C$23.50 and a one year high of C$51.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.46.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.56 billion. Analysts predict that Air Canada will post 4.6599996 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.42.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.