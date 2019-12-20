Insider Selling: ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.40, for a total transaction of C$252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,584,525.60.

Shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock opened at C$49.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.05. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 52-week low of C$36.63 and a 52-week high of C$51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACO.X. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

