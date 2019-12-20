Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$600,600.00.

CNQ opened at C$41.56 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$30.01 and a 12 month high of C$42.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.92 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.5899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. CSFB cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.94.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.