Insider Selling: Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) COO John Bradley Fisher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CRZO stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $755.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.67 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 61.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRZO. ValuEngine raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

